Southwest Flight to Chicago Makes Emergency Landing in Omaha

A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Denver to Chicago's Midway Airport made an emergency landing in Omaha after an “unusual odor” was detected in the cabin Thursday, the airline confirmed.

A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Denver to Chicago's Midway Airport made an emergency landing in Omaha after an “unusual odor” was detected in the cabin Thursday, the airline confirmed.

The captain of flight 4378 landed the plane safely, the airline said. All 140 customers and five crew members will continue to Chicago on a different plane and are expected to arrive two hours behind schedule.

The original aircraft is out of service for a maintenance review, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

A tweet reportedly from a passenger on the plane reads “they just brought firemen on, and now they are making us get off the plane.”

Firefighters can be seen in the video as a stands in the aisle comforting a baby.