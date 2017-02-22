The last piece of Six Flags Great America’s newest "insane coaster," The Joker, was installed Wednesday, the theme park announced.

“Six Flags Great America is bustling with excitement, hiring and preparing for the 2017 season,” a news release reads. “Today is extra special as we installed the last piece of track to The Joker Free Fly Coaster, our brand new coaster opening this spring.”

The Gurnee-based theme park said in its news release that its leadership team was able to sign a piece of the track “that will be forever imprinted on this insane coaster.”

The ride, Six Flags says, features unique onboard magnetic technology that creates a feeling of weightlessness for guests. Riders will also be able to face one another as they “tumble head over heels” on the ride.