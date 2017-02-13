Sears is fighting back against headlines claiming the retailer stopped selling Trump products on both Sears and Kmart websites.

In a blog post written Monday, Chris Brathwaite, vice president of communications for Sears Holdings, wrote that while "certain products were removed from our websites that included a very small number of Trump products," hundreds of Ivanka and President Donald Trump products remained available through third-party sellers.

“This weekend, there were numerous reports in major publications with the headline that Sears and Kmart have removed Trump products from our websites,” Brathwaite wrote. “Buried in several articles is our response that offers a more complete description that explains that we, like all retailers, constantly add and remove products from our offerings. In this case, certain products were removed from our websites that included a very small number of Trump products. But, any fair observer who searches for Trump or Ivanka Trump on Sears.com would find hundreds of products available for purchase.”

Brathwaite noted that the products are offered by marketplace sellers and not directly through Sears or Kmart.

“Sears, Kmart and Shop Your Way offer products that our members are seeking to purchase and provide them at prices and experiences that our members value. We constantly monitor products for productivity, adding products that are in demand and removing products with lesser demand. In addition, where we find or are informed that certain products are unsafe or inappropriate, we will remove those products as well,” the post read.

Several publications had reported over the weekend that both Sears and Kmart would discontinue online sales of Trump Home collection items.

Other retailers have dropped Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories this month, including Nordstrom, which announced Thursday that it would stop selling the products based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn't say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season. Nordstrom also said it offers thousands of brands and cuts about 10 percent each year based performance.

President Trump has criticized the retailer for their decision, saying on Twitter his daughter “has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom.” He later tweeted, “I am so proud of my daughter Ivanka.”

“To be abused and treated so badly by the media, and to still hold her head so high, is truly wonderful!” he wrote.

Ivanka Trump's independent lifestyle brand promotes her image as a successful working mother and partners with companies to make the branded blush pink dresses and trendy booties offered in multiple department stores.

Sears Holdings said the decision to remove the products was not a political one.

“I think any fair observer can understand why this confusion was generated and why we prefer to remain focused on serving our members and our marketplace sellers and leave the politics to others,” Brathwaite said.