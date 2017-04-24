Gunmen Threaten to Rape Woman, Order Man to Strip: Police

Police are investigating two violent crimes in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village and East Humboldt Park neighborhoods—including threats of rape and making a man strip to his underwear at gunpoint. Natalie Martinez reports.

Police are investigating two violent crimes in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village and East Humboldt Park neighborhoods—including threats of rape and making a man strip to his underwear at gunpoint.

Police could be seen in both neighborhoods for hours but they did not say if they believed the crimes were connected.

Susie Sniderman, whose eye was black and blue Monday, told NBC 5 she was attacked around 2:30 a.m. Sunday walking to her boyfriend’s home near Haddon and Hoyne in Ukrainian Village.

“I’m black and blue where I fell to the ground—and sore—but otherwise OK,” she said.

She recalled seeing a group of “kids” in an alley and hearing them run up behind here. The group, she says, knocked her to the ground and took off in different directions with her purse, case and phone. She still had her keys, she said, so she was able to get to her boyfriend’s house.

“I guess I should have taken a cab or Uber home,” she said, noting that she’s walked that way many times before.

Dure the same early morning hours, a few blocks away in the 1600 block of North Rockwell, there was another attack.

Police say in East Humboldt Park, a couple was walking home from a bar around 4 a.m. They were going to the man’s home through an alley entrance near the playground at Maplewood Park when two men robbed them at gunpoint, police said. The 25-year-old woman was threatened with rape and the man, 30, was ordered to strip to his underwear, police confirmed.

Police were investigating both crimes Monday night and no one was in custody.