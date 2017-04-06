Report Names Best Places to Work in Chicago Area for 2017

A new report has named the best Chicago-area companies to work for in 2017 and it appears the top place to be is in technology.

Crain’s Chicago Business released its annual report Thursday, naming Microsoft the top company to work at.

The publication ranked the top 25 companies using survey answers from 14,907 people who were asked about their workplaces, “from benefits to career paths to culture,” Crain’s reported.

The list has been released every year since 2008, singling out "the Chicago-area companies employees love most."

The businesses included those with more than 50 full-time employees in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana.

The surveys used in the ranking asked employers to answer questions on pay, promotions, health care, benefits and hiring practices and employees were asked about fairness of pay,vacation time, relationships with management and co-workers, career development, culture and day-to-day workplace issues.

According to the list, these are the top 10 companies:

1. Microsoft

2. Clune Construction

3. Neighborhood Loans

4. DMC

5. Braintree

6. Statosphere Networks

7. DigitasLBi

8. Assurance Agency

9. Radio Flyer

10. Grant Thornton

As Crain's noted, every company on the list is also currently hiring.

See the full list fo 25 companies here.