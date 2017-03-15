Ravinia Unveils 2017 Summer Lineup

Ravinia unveiled its complete season schedule Tuesday night, a reminder that summer is right around the corner.

Tickets go on sale to the general public May 9.

The full lineup can be seen on Ravinia's calendar here, with some of the biggest acts on the schedule including the following:

JUNE

June 10: John Legend

June 16: Willie Nelson & Family

June 17: Aretha Franklin

June 18: “La La Land” in Concert

June 19: Sammy Hagar & The Circle

June 24: Common

JULY

July 2: The Beach Boys & The Temptations

July 7: Sheryl Crow

July 14 – 15: One Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums

July 16: Tchaikovsky Spectacular

July 17: Angela Hewitt

AUGUST

Aug. 4: Tony Bennett

Aug. 5: Darius Rucker

Aug. 11 – 12: Santana

Aug. 18 – 20: “The Lord of the Rings” in Concert

Aug. 25: Alanis Morissette

Aug. 26 – 27: John Mellencamp

Aug. 28: Pentatonix

Aug. 29: Lifehouse and Switchfoot

SEPTEMBER

Sep. 1: Michael Bolton and Gladys Knight

Sep. 9 – 10: Stevie Nicks

Sep. 15: Smokey Robinson

See the full schedule at ravinia.org/calendar.