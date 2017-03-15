Ravinia Unveils 2017 Summer Lineup | NBC Chicago
Ravinia Unveils 2017 Summer Lineup

    Ravinia unveiled its complete season schedule Tuesday night, a reminder that summer is right around the corner. 

    Tickets go on sale to the general public May 9.

    The full lineup can be seen on Ravinia's calendar here, with some of the biggest acts on the schedule including the following:

    JUNE

    June 10: John Legend

    June 16: Willie Nelson & Family

    June 17: Aretha Franklin

    June 18: “La La Land” in Concert

    June 19: Sammy Hagar & The Circle

    June 24: Common

    JULY 

    July 2: The Beach Boys & The Temptations

    July 7: Sheryl Crow

    July 14 – 15: One Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums

    July 16: Tchaikovsky Spectacular

    July 17: Angela Hewitt

    AUGUST

    Aug. 4: Tony Bennett

    Aug. 5: Darius Rucker

    Aug. 11 – 12: Santana

    Aug. 18 – 20: “The Lord of the Rings” in Concert

    Aug. 25: Alanis Morissette

    Aug. 26 – 27: John Mellencamp

    Aug. 28: Pentatonix

    Aug. 29: Lifehouse and Switchfoot

    SEPTEMBER

    Sep. 1: Michael Bolton and Gladys Knight

    Sep. 9 – 10: Stevie Nicks

    Sep. 15: Smokey Robinson

    See the full schedule at ravinia.org/calendar.

