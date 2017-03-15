Ravinia Unveils 2017 Summer Lineup

Ravinia unveiled its complete season schedule Tuesday night, a reminder that summer is right around the corner.
Tickets go on sale to the general public May 9.
The full lineup can be seen on Ravinia's calendar here, with some of the biggest acts on the schedule including the following:
JUNE
June 10: John Legend
June 16: Willie Nelson & Family
June 17: Aretha Franklin
June 18: “La La Land” in Concert
June 19: Sammy Hagar & The Circle
June 24: Common
JULY
July 2: The Beach Boys & The Temptations
July 7: Sheryl Crow
July 14 – 15: One Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums
July 16: Tchaikovsky Spectacular
July 17: Angela Hewitt
AUGUST
Aug. 4: Tony Bennett
Aug. 5: Darius Rucker
Aug. 11 – 12: Santana
Aug. 18 – 20: “The Lord of the Rings” in Concert
Aug. 25: Alanis Morissette
Aug. 26 – 27: John Mellencamp
Aug. 28: Pentatonix
Aug. 29: Lifehouse and Switchfoot
SEPTEMBER
Sep. 1: Michael Bolton and Gladys Knight
Sep. 9 – 10: Stevie Nicks
Sep. 15: Smokey Robinson
See the full schedule at ravinia.org/calendar.