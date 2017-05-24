Three people were shot, two of them fatally, during what police are investigating as a “domestic dispute” in southwest suburban Woodridge. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports.

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby were among those killed in what police are calling a domestic shooting in a southwest Chicago suburb Monday night.

Police said 24-year-old April Pryor was 7 months pregnant when she was fatally shot by her husband 32-year-old Shedrick Pryor.

Triple Shooting Leaves 2 Dead in Woodridge

Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 7700 block of Fox Street in a normally quiet Hawthorne Ridge apartment. There, they found a man and woman in the living room with fatal gunshot wounds, police said. A second woman, found at the back of the residence with a non-fatal gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center and remains in critical condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates April Pryor had moved to the residence several days ago following a domestic dispute. Shedrick Pryor arrived late Monday night wiht a handgun, forced his way inside and an argument ensued, authorities allege.

During the argument, April Pryor was shot along with the other woman in the home. Shedrick Pryor then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The unborn baby did not survive, authorities.

A handgun was located at the scene.

“This tragedy is devastating for the two families involved – we hope they remain strong and united during this difficult time,” Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said in a statement.



Neighbors said the victim was a young mother of three.

"The lady I saw they brought out is a sweet girl, a good girl," said resident Kerthennia Huff. "All I know is she goes to work and minds her own business. I'm sorry this happened to her."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Woodridge Police Department at 630-719-4740.

