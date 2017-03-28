Police Warn Drivers After Car Strikes Wild Turkey in Indiana

Police are warning drivers in northwest Indiana after a wild turkey collided with a vehicle in LaPorte County Tuesday morning.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s office said the incident happened on US 20 near Wilhelm Road, where they found a large wild turkey lodged in the windshield of a 2016 GMC Yukon.

The turkey was flying across the roadway when it was hit by the vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle was being driven by a family who was visiting the University of Notre Dame following their teenage son’s acceptance.

“They had just finished visiting Notre Dame and were in the process of driving back to O’Hare International Airport in their rental vehicle,” police said in a release.

The family suffered minor cuts from the glass and refused medical treatment at the scene.

“While vehicle versus deer crashes are common place, it is very rare to see a vehicle strike a turkey,” police said in a statement.

Authorities noted, however, that mating season has begun and, during this time, more turkeys are spotted close to roadways.