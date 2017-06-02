Police are searching for two men they say are wanted for questioning in connection with a recent incident on a popular trail that runs through numerous Chicago suburbs.

According to Forest Preserve District of Will County Police, a 21-year-old woman told authorities she was approached by two men in their 20s around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to a path that connects the Old Plank Road Trail to the Hickory Creek Bikeway east of Schoolhouse Road. One of the men grabbed woman’s arm and then her waist, police said.

Photo credit: Forest Preserve District of Will County Police

The woman pushed the man away and was able to flee the scene with her dog, authorities said.

Police on Friday distributed a photo of two men wanted for questioning. The photo was taken from a security camera at a Frankfort business.

The Old Plank Road Trail travels through Joliet, New Lenox, Mokena and Frankfort in Will County.



Anyone with information is being asked to call the Forest Preserve police at (815) 722-5473.



