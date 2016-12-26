Fox Valley Mall Shut Down After Large Fight: Official

front row seats for what started the fox valley mall fights pic.twitter.com/Qa2wALQxlb

Fox Valley Mall in suburban Aurora was shut down temporarily due to a large fight Monday night, a security official told NBC 5.

Videos surfacing on social media appeared to show a large crowd and police responding en masse to the suburban shopping center.

Police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Yareli Vargas works at the mall in the food court.

“There was a bunch of kids fighting and the security guards were trying to break them up,” she told NBC 5.

Vargas said stores started closing as the tussle ensued.

“They all started running upstairs away from the cops and some of them were fighting the cops and then they evacuated everybody out here," she said.

Twitter users reported a large fight at the mall. Video from the scene show frantic people running down escalators, police attempting to break up a large crowd and a large amount of police cars responding the scene.

“It was like a bunch of kids too,” Vargas said. “It was about 200 people in just one little aisle trying to see everything.”

Similar incidents have been reported at malls across the country from New York to Ohio.