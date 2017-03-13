Police Investigate Death of Champaign High School Student

Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old high school student in Champaign who died over the weekend.

According to the Champaign Police Department, Luke Miller, a student at Centennial High School, was taken to the hospital just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday and was being treated at the Carle Hospital Emergency Department. He was later airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

Police said they are conducting a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death, but few details have been revealed. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Authorities said preliminary information suggests Miller’s death was an “isolated incident,” but officers were present at Centennial High School Monday to ensure “the safety of students throughout the day.”

In a statement, Champaign Unit 4 Schools Superintendent Judy Wiegand said the school is “fully cooperating with the police in this matter,” but has been asked by police not to comment or provide details on the situation.

“It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the tragic loss of Centennial student Luke Miller over the weekend,” the statement read.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the Champaign Police Investigation Division at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.