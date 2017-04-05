Four people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Chicago restaurant Thursday afternoon just blocks from where a pregnant woman had been found dead hours earlier. Trina Orlando reports.

Police believe a shooting that left four people dead at a restaurant in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood last week was retaliation for a murder that took place one day earlier, authorities said in court Wednesday.

Maurice Harris was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the quadruple homicide, which took place one day after officials say his father, Jerry Jacobs was killed.

Police said Jacobs was murdered on March 29 and on March 30 a gunman walked into Nadia Fish and Chicken, located in the 7500 block of S. Coles Ave., and opened fire, killing the four victims.

Emmanuel C. Stokes, 28, and Edwin Davis, 32, were fatally shot inside the restaurant, officials said. Two other men, 20-year-old Dillon and 19-year-old Raheem Jackson, ran from the scene but were found shot in different parking lots within a block of the restaurant.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Dillon and Raheem Jackson were brothers visiting their mother at the restaurant where she worked, family members said.

Guglielmi said Thursday that the shooting was "believed to be gang related retaliation from another incident."

Det. Brendan Deenihan later said almost everyone involved in the shooting had gang affiliations, particularly with the Black Peace Stones and Gangster Disciples. Jacobs was also a documented gang member, he said.

The charges are the first Harris, 19, is facing as adult, though authorities claim he has an extensive juvenile record and "is familiar with how to use a handgun."

Harris was the only suspect in the shooting as of Wednesday, police said.

The quadruple homicide was just one of three separate shootings that took place in the South Shore neighborhood in less than 12 hours on Thursday, leaving seven people dead. String of Violence Rocks Chicago's South Shore

Hours earlier, a pregnant woman was found shot to death in an apartment less than one mile from the restaurant.

Patrice L. Calvin, 26, was discovered shortly after 12 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7500 block of South Luella, Chicago police said.

Calvin was four months pregnant with her first child, her father told NBC 5.

Authorities do not believe her death was connected to the restaurant homicide, however.

Around 11 p.m. that night, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were riding in a gray van heading south on South Shore Drive when a black Jeep pulled alongside them near 70th Street, police said.

A shooter in the Jeep opened fire, hitting the woman in the side of the head as she sat in the front passenger seat. The man was shot in the side of his body in the back seat. The van crashed into a pole at 71st Street, and they died at the scene, police said.

The string of violence led Chicago's police chief to say he felt "angry and sick."

"You have my promise that CPD will utilize the full weight of our resources to go after the individuals responsible for yesterday's incidents," CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters Friday afternoon.

Harris was ordered held without bail Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25.