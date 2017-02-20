Plane Blows 2 Tires Before Takeoff at O'Hare: Officials | NBC Chicago
Plane Blows 2 Tires Before Takeoff at O'Hare: Officials

    A United Airlines flight departing from O’Hare International Airport blew two of its tires Monday afternoon as it prepared to takeoff, officials confirmed.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Flight 306 headed to Ft. Myers, Florida, did not take off due to the incident which occurred about 1:53 p.m.

    Passengers left the plane via a staircase and were taken back to the terminal on buses, officials said.

    Multiple emergency response vehicles were seen on the runway approaching the plane.

    Additional details were not immediately available.

