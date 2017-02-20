Plane Blows 2 Tires Before Takeoff at O'Hare: Officials

A United Airlines flight departing from O’Hare International Airport blew two of its tires Monday afternoon as it prepared to takeoff, officials confirmed.

Flight 306 headed to Ft. Myers, Florida, did not take off due to the incident which occurred about 1:53 p.m.

Passengers left the plane via a staircase and were taken back to the terminal on buses, officials said.

Multiple emergency response vehicles were seen on the runway approaching the plane.

Additional details were not immediately available.