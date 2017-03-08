Chicago police were investigating a dramatic, multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that left one man in critical condition.

The crash occurred just after 12 a.m. when police say a 31-year-old man driving in the 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue crashed into several other vehicles.

One witness, Melvin Eagleton, told NBC 5 he hit the driver’s sedan after it blew a stop sign at the Washington Park neighborhood intersection of 58th Street and Michigan Avenue, sending the vehicle spiraling into four parked cars.

“He flew through the intersection and I hit him and the impact of me hitting him [caused him to] hit the other cars, is what I’m assuming,” Eagleton said.

Eagleton only suffered minor injuries, but the same cannot be said for the driver of the mangled sedan, which was towed away with the other vehicles involved early Wednesday morning.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was reported to be unconscious, suffering from head injuries and having difficulty breathing, police said.

It is unknown if the driver will face charges.