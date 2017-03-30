A suspect remained at large Thursday afternoon after robbing a liquor store near the Illinois State University campus, prompting alerts from the school.

According to the school's emergency notifications, a man wearing a ski mask went into University Liquors at 706 W. Beaufort in Normal where witnesses say he displayed a handgun.

It was not clear if anything was taken, but the suspect or suspects then fled on foot toward University Street.

The Normal Police Department said the suspect is believed to be about 20 years of age and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

The university told students to use caution and remain alert.

Police are asking residents to report suspicious behavior to police by calling 911.