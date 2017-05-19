A teen charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that left a newlywed man dead and four others injured is set to appear in court Friday.
Marlon K. Myles, 19, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
"Detectives located Mr. Myles in the early morning hours," DuPage County Sgt. Bob Harris said. "He was brought to the Sheriff's Office, and after the investigation concluded he was charged."
The crash, which occurred late Wednesday night in Burr Ridge near Willowbrook, took the life of 26-year-old Westmont resident Abin Mathew, and injured four others.
Mathew, a gas station manager, had recently been married according to friends, and was preparing to go back to India to celebrate with a second ceremony in the near future.
"A couple of days ago he was talking about it, and he wanted me to go with him to help pick out some dresses for the wedding," a friend of Mathew told NBC 5. "It never happened."
Investigators said part of Myles' car was found at the scene.
They are also hoping to find two Good Samaritans who helped the crash victims, the sheriff's office said.