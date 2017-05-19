A teen charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that left a newlywed man dead and four others injured is set to appear in court Friday. Regina Waldroup reports.

A teen charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that left a newlywed man dead and four others injured is set to appear in court Friday.

Marlon K. Myles, 19, was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police Search for Good Samaritans After Hit-and-Run Crash in Burr Ridge

After a fatal hit-and-run crash in Willowbrook, police are searching for a pair of good Samaritans who helped extract survivors from one of the cars. NBC 5's Natalie Martinez reports. (Published Thursday, May 18, 2017)

"Detectives located Mr. Myles in the early morning hours," DuPage County Sgt. Bob Harris said. "He was brought to the Sheriff's Office, and after the investigation concluded he was charged."

The crash, which occurred late Wednesday night in Burr Ridge near Willowbrook, took the life of 26-year-old Westmont resident Abin Mathew, and injured four others.

Mathew, a gas station manager, had recently been married according to friends, and was preparing to go back to India to celebrate with a second ceremony in the near future.

"A couple of days ago he was talking about it, and he wanted me to go with him to help pick out some dresses for the wedding," a friend of Mathew told NBC 5. "It never happened."

Friends of Burr Ridge Hit and Run Victim Speak Out

After 26-year old Abin Mathew was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night, his friends spoke about a man they described as "soft-spoken and caring." NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports. (Published Thursday, May 18, 2017)

Investigators said part of Myles' car was found at the scene.

They are also hoping to find two Good Samaritans who helped the crash victims, the sheriff's office said.