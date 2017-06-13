Man Charged in 12-Year-Old's Stabbing Death Heads to Court

A man charged in a 12-year-old girl's stabbing death during what police believe was a domestic dispute is slated to appear in court Tuesday. Lauren Petty reports.

A man recently out of prison who is now charged in a 12-year-old girl's stabbing death during what police believe was a domestic dispute is slated to appear in court Tuesday.

John Singleton, 31, of Chicago, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping with intent to inflict harm and aggravated harm to police following the killing of Alexis Stubbs on Chicago's North Side over the weekend.

Singleton is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of Stubbs' mother, but authorities have released little information on what may have motivated the alleged attack on the young girl.

Officers found Stubbs with multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of North Beacon, in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood, authorities said. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said Stubbs was tortured and part of the attack was caught on surveillance cameras inside the apartment complex where she lived with her mother. The area is described as a supportive housing complex for families in need.

"It's kind of tough because she had her whole life ahead of her," Holmes said.

Singleton was charged and sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was listed on the department's website as being paroled on April 7.

According to the Chicago Tribune, that domestic battery charge involved Stubbs' mother, whose order of protection against Singleton expired in December.

Employees at the apartment complex where Stubbs was killed say Singleton had been seen visiting and even walking the young girl home from school at times.

Singleton is set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Girl, 12, Brutally Murdered in 'Domestic Dispute': Police