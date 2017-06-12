Man Charged in 12-Year-Old's Stabbing Death

A young girl was brutally murdered on Chicago's North Side over the weekend during what police believe was a domestic dispute. Lauren Petty reports.

A man was charged with murder in a 12-year-old's stabbing death on Chicago's North Side over the weekend during what police believe was a domestic dispute.

John Singleton, 31, of the 100 block of West 112th Street, Chicago, was charged Monday with murder, aggravated kidnapping with intent to inflict harm and aggravated harm to police.

Officers found the girl with multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of North Beacon, in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood, authorities said. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the girl as 12-year-old Alexis Stubbs. Police initially reported the child was 13 years old.



Community activist Andrew Holmes said Stubbs was tortured and part of the attack was caught on surveillance cameras inside the apartment complex where she lived with her mother. The area is described as a supportive housing complex for families in need.

"It's kind of tough because she had her whole life ahead of her," Holmes said.

Holmes said the person of interest was found inside a portable bathroom around 3:30 a.m., though police could not immediately confirm that information.

"Police used his cell phone, it was pinging," Holmes said.

An investigation remained ongoing Monday morning, police said.