Illinois consumers were most worried about debt and identity theft, according to the top consumer complaints reported last year.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan said Monday her office received 23,735 complaints last year alone, with 2,783 of them involving issues such as mortgage lending, abusive debt collection practices and predatory payday loans.

The second most-reported issue was identity theft, which had 2,391 complaints.

Education-related complaints jumped up to to no. 6 the top 10 list, up one spot from the previous year, Madigan said.

“My office continues to see an increase in education complaints, including loan servicers that don’t provide accurate assistance and for-profit schools that provide worthless degrees,” Madigan said in a statement. “I remain committed to seeking relief for students and holding schools and loan servicers that commit fraud accountable.”

Joining Madigan during the announcement Monday were Todd Kossow with the Federal Trade Commission’s Midwest Region, Steve Bernas with the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois and E.C. Woodson with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Chicago.

Here were the top 10 complaints for 2016:

1. Consumer Debt (mortgages, collection agencies, banks): 2,783 complaints

2. Identity Theft (government document fraud, credit cards, utilities, data breaches): 2,391 complaints

3. Promotions/Schemes (phone scams, investment schemes, lottery scams, phishing): 2,387 complaints

4. Construction/Home Improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing): 2,094 complaints

5. Telecommunications (telemarketing, cable and satellite TV, phone service and repairs, cell phones): 1,851 complaints

6. Education (for-profit schools, student loan debt, loan counseling): 1,691 complaints

7. Used Auto Sales/Motor Vehicles (as-is used cars, financing, warranties): 1,648 complaints

8. Internet/Mail Order Products (Internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising): 955 complaints

9. Motor Vehicle/Non-Warranty Repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups): 677 complaints

10. New Auto Sales/Motor Vehicles (financing, defects, advertising): 668 complaints

To report a complaint, consumers can visit the following consumer fraud hotlines:

Chicago: 1-800-386-5438

Springfield: 1-800-243-0618

Carbondale: 1-800-243-0607

Spanish Language Hotline: 1-866-310-8398

Student Loan Helpline: 1-800-455-2456

Identity Theft Hotline: 1-866-999-5630

Homeowner Helpline: 1-866-544-7151