NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt was in Chicago Thursday to accept an award from DePaul University’s Center for Integrity and Excellence in Journalism. The former Chicago journalist anchored the nightly newscast from the city’s riverwalk outside NBC Tower—and spent some time catching up with colleagues Allison Rosati and Dick Johnson.
So, what does the award mean to him? What is Holt’s favorite thing to do when in Chicago? What was the most important thing he learned as a journalist here? How has he adapted to the social media age? And what does he want to be called instead of “grandpa” as he anticipates the birth of his son’s first child?
NBC 5 found out.
Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago