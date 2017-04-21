NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt was in Chicago Thursday to accept an award from DePaul University’s Center for Integrity and Excellence in Journalism.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt was in Chicago Thursday to accept an award from DePaul University’s Center for Integrity and Excellence in Journalism. The former Chicago journalist anchored the nightly newscast from the city’s riverwalk outside NBC Tower—and spent some time catching up with colleagues Allison Rosati and Dick Johnson.

So, what does the award mean to him? What is Holt’s favorite thing to do when in Chicago? What was the most important thing he learned as a journalist here? How has he adapted to the social media age? And what does he want to be called instead of “grandpa” as he anticipates the birth of his son’s first child?

NBC 5 found out.

What's Lester Holt's Favorite Thing to Do in Chicago?

Lester Holt was in Chicago Thursday to receive a reward from DePaul University's Center for Journalism Integrity and Excellence. So what does the NBC Nightly News anchor like to do most when he's back in his old stomping grounds? (Published 3 hours ago)

Lester Holt on His Chicago Reporting, Award From DePaul

Lester Holt was in Chicago Thursday to receive a reward from DePaul University's Center for Journalism Integrity and Excellence. The NBC Nightly News anchor tells NBC 5's Dick Johnson and Allison Rosati what it means to him to be honored by DePaul--and what he learned as a reporter in Chicago. (Published 3 hours ago)

Lester Holt's 'Love, Hate' Relationship With Social Media

Lester Holt explains his "love, hate" relationship with social media. (Published 3 hours ago)

What Does Lester Holt Want to Be Called Instead of 'Grandpa?'

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is excited about his first grandchild--but has an alternative plan to being called "grandpa." (Published 21 minutes ago)

Letser Holt on the Importance of a Free Press

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt tells NBC 5's Dick Johnson and Allison Rosati why he thinks a free press is so important. (Published 2 hours ago)

Lester Holt on Diversity at NBC Nightly News