Large Police Response at Lyons Intersection | NBC Chicago
Large Police Response at Lyons Intersection

By Richard Ray

    A large police response was visible near a strip mall in the west suburban village of Lyons Friday evening.

    Multiple police and emergency response vehicles could be seen in the 8100 block of Ogden Avenue about 7:12 p.m.

    Police did not immediately respond to request for comment on the situation. A dispatcher who answered the phone at the department's main phone number said they were "very busy" and could not release any information.

    A black sedan surrounded by crime scene tape in the intersection appeared to have a white sheet draped over the passenger side door. The sedan appeared to have crashed into the back of a police vehicle.

    This is a breaking news story, check back for details.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

