Lake Michigan Could Soon Get a Floating Water Park

Lake Michigan could soon get its first floating water park.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that German company Wibit plans to install an inflatable water park at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana this summer.

The park would feature slides, tunnels, trampolines, towers, cliffs, half pipes and more and would be available for children of all ages and adults, the publication reports.

Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura told the NWI Times Wibit is investing $300,000 in the attraction and plans are moving toward “final approvals.”

Wibit has installed inflatable “sports parks” across the globe, most recently in Vietnam and Dubai. There are several commercial pool and open water parks in the US already, including a commercial pool at Swim Chicago Southland in Matteson and one at Geneva Lakes Family YMCA in Lake Geneva.

The Whiting attraction would be the first of its kind in Lake Michigan and the first open water park in the Chicago area.

The Lake Michigan park will be “huge in size,” Stahura said, and will be able to accommodate more than 100 people at a time.