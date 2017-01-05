Cubs' Top Prospects for 2017 Revealed: Report

The Chicago Cubs have some of the best homegrown talent in the game of baseball on their roster, and a major national publication has ranked the next crop of prospects making their way through the team’s system.

That publication is Baseball America, who released their list of the Top 10 prospects in the Cubs’ system on Thursday morning. The list, which has featured players like Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, and Addison Russell in the past, is loaded with players that could make an impact on the team in coming years, and Cubs fans would be well-advised to brush up on their knowledge of these potential stars.

The number one player, not surprisingly, is outfielder Eloy Jimenez. Before running roughshod over the Arizona Fall League late last year, Jimenez had a strong season with the South Bend Cubs, pounding 14 home runs and driving in 81 RBI in 464 plate appearances with the team. He slashed an impressive .329/.532/.901 during the season and quickly cemented himself as a player to watch in the future.

Second base prospect Ian Happ is the number two ranked player in the system according to the publication, and he too had a strong season in the Fall League as he hit several home runs over the final week to help the Mesa Solar Sox to a title. In 134 games with Myrtle Beach (single-A) and Tennessee (double-A), Happ hit 15 home runs, drove in 73 RBI, and stole 16 bases as he showed himself to be a versatile threat at the plate and in the field, where he can play second base and left field with ease.

Outfielder Albert Almora, who is expected to be a starter in center field for the Cubs this season, checks in at number three on the list, with right handed pitchers Dylan Cease and Oscar de la Cruz rounding out the top five.

Outfielder Mark Zagunis, third baseman Jeimer Candelario, pitcher Trevor Clifton, outfielder D.J. Wilson, and pitcher Jose Albertos fill out the final five spots on the countdown.