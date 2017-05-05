Two state lawmakers said Friday Illinois' budget crisis and Gov. Bruce Rauner share in the blame for the death of Semaj Crosby. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Two state lawmakers said Friday Illinois' budget crisis and Gov. Bruce Rauner share in the blame for the death of Semaj Crosby.

The two democrats say investigating DCFS for its role is not enough. They predict without a budget compromise more children will fall through the cracks. The state's budget crisis has forced cuts at social service agencies that once were available to families in crisis. As these two democrats see it, Rauner needs to find a budget solution. The governor's spokesman says the lawmakers are politicizing a horrible tragedy.

"It's the governor's responsibility," says State Rep. Lashawn Ford. "It's his department and if the governor really cared as much about the children as he cares about selling the Thompson Center—DCFS would get the help that it needs.”

Fellow lawmaker Rep. Mary Flowers also places the blame of Semaj's death on Rauner.

"This is on the governor’s watch, he said vote for me, and I’ll make these changes, but he didn’t tell us that he would create havoc in poor people’s lives,” Flowers said. “That’s not the change that people voted for."

DCFS had been in the Crosby home hours before the toddler went missing--the next day the little girl's body was found under the family couch. Pictures taken show she was living in deplorable conditions and the home was full of cockroaches and garbage.

"DCFS workers for the most part are very hard workers,” Flowers said. “They’re overworked, underpaid—they’re required to do a lot with little.”

At the same time these lawmakers--joined Friday by an attorney with the Cook County Public Guardian--say they want not just an investigation of DCFS, but this is proof of what happens when the state fails to reach a budget compromise.

"Children and their families rely on other services, mental health services, community mental health services, substance abuse services, child care," said Danielle Gomez, supervising attorney at the Office of the Cook County Public Guardian. "When those systems aren’t there to help families children suffer.”

The governor’s office refutes the accusations.

"Something like this should never happen and we need to find out exactly why it did," a spokesman for the governor's office said. "The governor is committed to do anything and everything possible to protect the children of Illinois and improve DCFS."