Illinois Among 'Most Moved From States in 2016': Report

Illinois was one of the “most moved from states in 2016,” according to a new study released Tuesday.

Moving company United Van Lines reports more residents were moving out of Illlinois in 2016 than in, with 63 percent of moves being outbound. That makes the state the second-most moved from state last year.

In the year prior, Illinois ranked no. 3 on the annual list.

The results were based on data collected from customers of the moving company.

“For 40 years, United Van Lines has been tracking which states people are moving to and from. We also survey our customers to understand why they are moving from state-to-state,” Melissa Sullivan, director of marketing communications at United Van Lines, said in a statement. “As the nation’s largest household goods mover, the data we collect is reflective of national migration trends.”

The top moved from state in the report was New Jersey, with Illinois coming in second and New York in third.

The Midwest also saw more residents leaving than moving in, with 55 percent of all moves in the Midwest being outbound moves, with the exception of South Dakota.

Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Utah and Pennsylvania rounded out the top on the 2016 list.