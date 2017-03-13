Nothing is worse than spending hours shoveling your street just for a city plow to come by moments later.

While there are several ways to know when your streets might be plowed, now there are options to be able to see in real-time when Chicago’s “Snow Command” will be in your neighborhood:

• ClearStreets: See which streets have been plowed and when. This map tracks Chicago's snow plows in real time by scraping data from the City of Chicago's Plow Tracker.

• “Plow Tracker”: In 2012, the City of Chicago released “Plow Tracker,” which allows residents to track in real time which streets are being cleaned.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed nearly 300 snow trucks to salt and plow main streets, bridges, overpasses, and hills overnight as a winter snow system moved through the Chicago area.

Once the snow stops and main streets are clear, the plows will move to residential streets if needed.