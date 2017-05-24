Shake Shack opens its newest location in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood Wednesday and the popular burger chain is dishing out freebies to some of the first customers in line.

The new eatery at 185 N. Morgan St. in the Fulton Market district is the fourth Chicago location and opens at 11 a.m.

The first 50 people in line will receive a free frozen custard as part of the celebration, the chain announced.

Shake Shack's vice president of development, Andrew McCaughan, is a native of Chicago's North Side, telling Crain's, "Having grown up in Chicago, I've really watched Fulton Market come alive over the last few years."

"We're really excited about everything that's going on in the area—not only from a food perspective but more so how it's evolved to add office workers, hotels and other businesses," he said in an interview with Crain's. "With everything that's coming around us, we're just excited to be there."

It's coming to a spot with some pretty heavy burger competition, as famed favorites Au Cheval and Grange Hall Burger Bar are both just blocks away.

