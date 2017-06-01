Grieving Mother Struggles to Cash Check For Fallen Soldier Son

Nearly a decade after her son was killed in Iraq, Connie Foyteck received a surprise envelope in the mail. But it took her months to finally access its contents. Chris Coffey reports.

Nearly a decade after her son was killed in Iraq, Connie Foyteck received a surprise envelope in the mail. But it took her months to finally access its contents.

It was a check for $429 and a message from her son’s bank explaining that he had been charged the wrong interest rate for a period of time.

“The thing that bothers me the most is this is ten years later,” Foyteck wrote in a letter to NBC 5 Responds.

Army Sgt. Kraig Foytek was on a routine patrol in Baghdad on October 30, 2006, when he came into contact with enemy fire. The 26-year-old from Skokie was hit and died a short time later. But before he deployed, Kraig had signed up for the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. The benefit for active military members helps lower credit card interest rates.

However, cashing the check would not be easy for Connie. Even with a death certificate and state documents naming her the trustee of Kraig’s estate, she said she was denied each time she tried to deposit it.

NBC 5 Responds contacted Chase Bank with Connie’s concerns. Turns out the check needed to be deposited into an estate account, which was closed years ago.

A bank spokesperson said while the time span created complications, “we’re happy that we were able to honor Mrs. Foyteck’s request and are sorry we caused her frustration.”

Connie later contacted us saying she was able to deposit the check.

“Just wanted to thank you for such a quick completion of my problem with Chase Bank,” she wrote. “What was taking a long time was resolved in less than a week because of you.”