Girl, 17, Shot While Sitting on West Side Porch

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso Wednesday afternoon on the city’s West Side, Chicago police confirmed.

The shooting occurred near 47th Street and Gladys Avenue in the city’s the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The girl was sitting on the porch of a home with about six other people when a car drove by and fired shots. Witnesses on the scene told NBC 5 they did not believe the victim was the intended target.

No other injuries were reported.

Police were on the scene talking to witnesses and canvassing the area.