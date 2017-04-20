It’s been more than 24 hours since the deadly shooting that left Jeremy Scullark dead--and family members say they’ve gotten few answers. Trina Orlando reports.

'Innocent Kid' Fatally Shot Near Chinatown Expressway Was on His Way Home, Family Says

It’s been more than 24 hours since the deadly shooting that left Jeremy Scullark dead--and family members say they’ve gotten few answers.

Thursday night they told NBC 5 they want to make sure he is remembered as more than a statistic.

"He was just awesome," Tracey Scullark, Jeremy's mother, said.

The 28-year old entrepreneur was dropping off a friend at the Red Line Wednesday when he became the victim of a violent homicide.

"You know you hear about the gun violence, you hear about all the kids and families going through this and you know, it's just senseless," Tracey said.

The shooting happened during the 5 p.m. rush hour on the Chinatown feeder ramp to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Family members say Scullark was shot 10 times in the chest.

"When I'm passing Cermak, the train is running slow--I look down and see a body on the ground and a car smashed into the wall," cousin Racquel Ellis said.

It was a short time later Ellis realized that the victim was her cousin.

"When I found out it was my cousin i just hit the floor, just like my soul got snatched out of my body," she said.

Scullark graduated from De Le Salle High School and studied marketing at Columbia College.

He planned to marry his long time girlfriend later this year, family says.

"He was a real heartfelt guy, he loved his girl, he loved his mother and he just loved life," friend Avery Campbell said.

"If you met him, you would never associate him with any type of bull crap," said friend Lewis Myers. "He was a real wholesome good guy."

Family members say nothing will bring Jeremy back--and what they need now are answers.

"They asked me a million questions last night because they think it's drugs, or he's in a gang and that's the first thing they run to--is a gang banger--because they see a black guy," Tracey Scullark said. "He's gotta be a gang banger or something, now they know he's just an innocent kid who was on his way home."

State police apprehended a person of interest yesterday, but so far so charges have been filed.

Family members have set up a go fund me page to help with funeral expenses.