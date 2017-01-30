Elena Delle Donne Traded to Washington Mystics: Report

One of the biggest stars in women’s basketball will no longer be calling Chicago home, as 2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne was reportedly traded to the Washington Mystics on Monday night.

The trade was first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed by Chicago Sky owner Michael Alter.

In exchange for Delle Donne, the Sky will receive center Stefanie Dolson, 2016 first round pick Kahleah Copper, and the second overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft.

Delle Donne, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this week, averaged 21.5 points and seven rebounds per game during the 2016 season with the Sky, but a late season injury kept her out of playoff action and helped hasten the Sky’s exit from the postseason.

Earlier this offseason the star forward requested a trade away from the Sky, who still held her rights despite having the specter of restricted free agency looming this month. Delle Donne also said that if the Sky matched an offer sheet given to her by another team that she would be willing to sit out the entire 2017 season rather than play for the organization, and that declaration hastened her exit from the Windy City.