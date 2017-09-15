Chicago will once again celebrate Mexico's Independence with a massive festival that kicks off Friday on the city's Southwest Side.

The celebration, which marks 207 years of independence in Mexico, is in its fourth consecutive year and will take place Friday through Sunday at Harrison Park.

An official ceremony hosted by the Mexican consul in Chicago will be held at 10 p.m. Friday. The event will be streamed live on Telemundo Chicago.

The remainder of the weekend will feature a family-friendly festival that includes a parade and other festivities.

The parade is expected to begin at noon Saturday at 18th Street and Halsted Avenue continuing on a route to Harrison Park.

Hours later, the Independence Cup soccer final will be played at 7 p.m., featuring eight teams from different Mexican states.