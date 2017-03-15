Each couple will perform a tango, cha cha, salsa, Viennese waltz and quickstep on Monday's two-hour premiere, vying for America’s vote for the first time on the ABC hit reality television show dancing competition.

Retired catcher David Ross will be dancing to a song Chicago Cubs fans know well during Monday’s season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Ross and his professional partner Lindsay Arnold will be performing a quickstep routing to Steve Goodman’s “Go Cubs Go,” the creative minds behind the popular reality television show announced Tuesday.

You may recall, the Cubs favorite affectionately known as “Grandpa Rossy,” also sang a rendition of the song during a “Saturday Night Live” appearance late last year.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 39-year-old said he is still getting used to the idea of being one of the “stars” chosen to compete on the popular show.

You know you're officially a team when you start twinning at rehearsal 😉 #tiedupshirt #dwts @dancingabc A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

“I think there are bigger stars, so many other guys in baseball that they could have picked,” Ross told Us Weekly. “But I think it says a lot about the team I was on and how much America loved the team. To put me in this situation, a guy who’s been a backup catcher his entire career, basically, and all of a sudden I’m on DWTS… I’m not a special player at all, but I’ve been on some special teams with some special people. I have so many people to thank for it, including my teammates, so I’m trying to represent that group the best I can — that’s how I’m kind of looking at it.”

The father of three has been training with Arnold for two weeks in his Tallahassee, Florida hometown, telling Us Weekly the training has been “way better than I thought it would be!”

"I was so nervous,” Ross said in the Us Weekly interview. “Well, I’m still going to be nervous to get out in front of millions of people and actually dance live, that’s still a scary thought, but Lindsay’s been a great teacher. The practices are hard, but they’re fun! It’s fun to learn something new.”

Ross plans to fly back and forth between his family home in Florida and Los Angeles to film the show. But being away for “Dancing with the Stars” is one thing his kids won’t mind, he said.

I promised @grandparossy_3 that I would teach him how to dance if he taught me a little more about baseball..... things are going pretty great so far 😂😂😂😂😜 @dancingabc #dwts #cubs I promise I will know all the baseball lingo soon!! ⚾️ A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

"My daughter’s on the moon!” Ross said in the Us Weekly interview published Tuesday.

The two-hour season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” will debut on ABC Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m.