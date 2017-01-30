David Ross Accepts New TV Gig After Baseball Career

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross has gone on a yearlong retirement tour, hit a home run in Game 7 of the World Series, and danced on Saturday Night Live in the last year, and now he’s adding yet another accomplishment to his eclectic resume.

Starting soon, Ross will be joining ESPN as a baseball analyst, the network announced on Monday. Ross has served as a guest contributor for the network before, during the 2014 and 2015 postseasons, and while it isn’t clear how big his role will be, you can expect to see him provide plenty of analysis of the game this season.

“David is a proven leader with a natural combination of charisma, candor, and humor which lends itself well to a media career,” Seth Markman, ESPN senior coordinating producer, said in a statement. “The expertise he’s amassed during his memorable career, which includes the unique experience of winning World Series championships with two iconic franchises, will greatly benefit our audience.”

Ross became a fan favorite in Chicago as his antics with Anthony Rizzo, his stellar working relationship with Jon Lester, and his lunch-pail mentality endeared him to the city. He retired after the 2016 season, and he took a job as a special assistant in the Cubs’ Baseball Operations department.