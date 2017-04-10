The Chicago area could see rain and possibly strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening, just ahead of the Chicago Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for southeastern Kendall County, northwestern Will County and south central Cook County until 1:30 p.m. The warning for Kendall County was canceled just after 1 p.m., however.

While the morning started off windy and warm, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to return anytime between 2 and 7 p.m.

The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, deadly lightning and possibly even an isolated tornado.

Temperatures are expected to fall quickly during the late afternoon and evening hours, dipping into the 50s and ultimately the 40s by 10 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs’ home opener is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. Depending on when the storms develop in Chicago and how long they stay, the weather could impact the start of the game.

Still, NBC 5 Storm Team predicts the storms could be out of the area before the evening is over.