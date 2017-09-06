A court hearing could keep a former disgraced Chicago priest confined indefinitely. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

A Cook County judge will soon decide whether Daniel McCormack should be committed to a state mental facility after already serving his sentence for sexually abusing five boys.

The former catholic priest plead guilty, served a five-year sentence but has not been released and was back in court Wednesday. The Illinois attorney general deemed McCormack a sexually violent person for the last eight years -- and finally Wednesday, his attorneys and the attorney general went before Judge Dennis Porter to determine if McCormack will be held indefinitely.

Attorney Marc Pearlman represents several of McCormack's victims. Originally charged with abusing five young boys -- since then, nearly 20 more have filed civil lawsuits against him.

The archdiocese won't confirm it -- but, experts estimate the archdiocese has paid approximately $20 million in McCormack lawsuits.

Wednesday's witness -- psychiatrist Angeline Stanislaus -- said most of McCormack's victims were under 11 years old. Stanislaus diagnosed McCormack with a sexually deviant disorder unable to control himself.

It's the state's responsibility to prove he is likely to offend again, if he's given the chance.

For the past eight years McCormack has lived at a state facility in Rushville.

He has not participated in any treatment offered.