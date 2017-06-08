Comcast NBCUniversal Awards nearly $175K in Scholarships to High School Seniors | NBC Chicago
Comcast NBCUniversal Awards nearly $175K in Scholarships to High School Seniors

    Comcast announced that it has awarded $1,000 “Leaders and Achievers Scholarships” to 174 graduating high school seniors in its Greater Chicago Region (GCR), which includes Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Through the program, Comcast provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, are catalysts for positive change in their communities, are involved in their schools and serve as role models for their fellow students. The goal of the program is to demonstrate to students the importance of civic involvement and the value placed on it by the business community.

    “Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are well rounded students who excel both in the classroom and in the community,” said John Crowley, Comcast GCR senior vice president. “Comcast is honored to recognize recipients’ achievements, and is proud to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

    Recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 8, at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. This year, in total, the program will award more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students across the country to help them pursue higher education. For more information about the Leaders and Achievers program, click here.

    With nearly 7,000 local employees, Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region (http://chicago.comcast.com) serves customers in central and northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan. “Like” Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region on Facebook by visiting Comcast. “Follow” Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region on Twitter at @ComcastIllinois.

    2017 Comcast Greater Chicago Region Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Recipients (in alphabetical order by last name):

    Richard Aguinaga Carl Sandburg High School Orland Park IL

    Christopher Ahlers Newman Central Catholic High School Sterling IL

    Yarit Alcantara Reavis High School Burbank IL

    Evelyn Alvarez Eric Solorio Academy HS Chicago IL

    Joel Alvarez Curie Metro High Chicago IL

    Miya Bailey Emerson Visual & Performing Arts Academy Gary IN

    Nicole Bajerek Riverside-Brookfield High School Riverside IL

    Xaviera Banks Collins Academy High School Chicago IL

    Christina Battersby Simpson Academy for Young Women Chicago IL

    Donye'a Bell Harlan High School Chicago IL

    Brandon Bellen La Porte High School La Porte IN

    Travis Benhart Mt. Pulaski High School Mt. Pulaski IL

    Aurice Blanton Chicago Tech Academy High School Chicago IL

    Megan Brackett Galesburg High School Galesburg IL

    Blake Bradley Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Bradley IL

    Benjamon Brinkley Chrisman High School Chrisman IL

    Brianna Brodeur Lake Zurich High School Lake Zurich IL

    Jessica Browne Montini High School Lombard IL

    Lauren Brunette Harlem High School Machesney Park IL

    Samantha Cailey Morris High School Morris IL

    Hugo Calderon John F. Kennedy High School Chicago IL

    Marcela Calderon Schurz High Chicago IL

    Gabriela Campuzano Bremen High School Midlothian IL

    Carlos Cano George Westinghouse College Prep Chicago IL

    Ceara Carrigan Rochester High School Rochester IL

    Dylan Catalano Buchanan High School Buchanan MI

    Ryan Chang Bridgman High School Bridgman MI

    George Chavez Roald Amundsen High School Chicago IL

    Ruth Chen Lake Central High School Saint John IN

    Markos Christoforou Elk Grove High School Elk Grove Village IL

    Jorge Cisneros Thomas Kelly High School Chicago IL

    Leah Clark Highland High School Highland IN

    Karis Cochrane Central High Elkhart Elkhart IN

    Hayley Coker Macomb Senior High School Macomb IL

    Leslie Coney Bloom Trail High School Chicago Heights IL

    Kirsten Coulter Peotone High School Peotone IL

    Maggie Cronk Penn Harris Madison High School Mishawaka IN

    Emily Crouch Lowell High School Lowell IN

    Bennett Curtis Benet Academy Lisle IL

    Caroline Daily Sacred Heart Griffin High School Springfield IL

    Amaya David Chicago Vocational Career Academy High School Chicago IL

    Rohit De Whitney Young High School Chicago IL

    Sarah Dennis Sandwich High School Sandwich IL

    Madeline Derango St. Francis High School Wheaton IL

    Timothy DeRolf Munster High School Munster IN

    Alexandria Devlin Mother Mcauley Lib Arts H S Chicago IL

    Cambria Dotson Bishop McNamara Catholic High School Kankakee IL

    Ella Dotson Peoria Notre Dame High School Peoria IL

    Emma Drezen Rolling Meadows High School Rolling Meadows IL

    Savion Edwards Rich East High School Park Forest IL

    Taylor Egan Oregon High School Oregon IL

    Natalie Etheridge Oswego High School Oswego IL

    Jordan Fermin Barrington High School Barrington IL

    Kiara Ferrer Pritzker College Prep - Noble Street Charter High School Chicago IL

    Kamryn Fields Lockport Township High School Lockport IL

    Aaliyah Findley Harper High School Chicago IL

    Kelly Fitzgerald Queen of Peace High School Burbank IL

    Julia Friedman Lane Tech College Prep Chicago IL

    Xavier Fynn De La Salle Institute Chicago IL

    Vanessa Gallegos Leyden High School Franklin Park IL

    Belen Galvez Farragut Career Academy Chicago IL

    Nereida Garcia Second Chance High School Chicago IL

    Eliazar Garcia Solis Gurdon S. Hubbard High School Chicago IL

    Madison Gardner University Laboratory High School Urbana IL

    Takyra Gilliam John Hope College Prep High Chicago IL

    Jisel Gomez Mundelein High School Mundelein IL

    Robert Gomez St. Laurence High School Burbank IL

    Marveya Gorostieta World Language H.S. Chicago IL

    Isis Graham Chicago HS for the Arts Chicago IL

    Kenna Hansen Lyons Township High School LaGrange IL

    Kiara Hartmann Larkin High School Elgin IL

    Michelle Herrera Rickover Naval Acad. Chicago IL

    Tyler Hicks Ogden International School of Chicago Chicago IL

    Hailey Hill Huntley High School Huntley IL

    Paige Hilliker Ashton-Franklin Center High School Ashton IL

    Mitchell Hinton Knoxville High School Knoxville IL

    Kenneth Hughes Kenwood Academy High Chicago IL

    Robert Ike Hyde Park Academy High School Chicago IL

    Lanell Jackson Wendell Phillips Academy Chicago IL

    Barbara Jimenez Roberto Clemente Community Academy High School Chicago IL

    Julian Johnson Team Englewood Comm Acad HS Chicago IL

    Lamin Johnson Mather High Chicago IL

    Karla Juarez Marian Central Catholic High School Woodstock IL

    Noah Kiser Northridge High School Middlebury IN

    Daniel Kolade Roger C. Sullivan High School Chicago IL

    Stephanie Krnich Grayslake North High School Grayslake IL

    Lorri Kucharski Wilmington High School Wilmington IL

    Alexandra Kyle St. Charles North High School St. Charles IL

    Austin Lawson Niles Sr. School Niles MI

    Alexander Leja Harry D Jacobs High School Algonquin IL

    Dajinae Leverston VOISE Academy High School Chicago IL

    Nicholas Lewis Mt. Zion High School Mt. Zion IL

    Nadia Lopez Marine Leadership Academy at Ames Chicago IL

    Nyla Maere Normal West High School Normal IL

    Michael Manning St. Bede Academy Peru IL

    Ashley Martinez Plano High School Plano IL

    Elvira Martinez George Washington High School Chicago IL

    Keeley Maturo Tilden Career Community Academy High School Chicago IL

    Ashlin McCormick Illinois Lutheran High School Crete IL

    Oliver McNeil New Buffalo High School New Buffalo MI

    Deonte McPherson Rich South High School Richton Park IL

    Wendy Mendoza Lindblom High School Chicago IL

    Mason Metzger Warsaw High School Warsaw IN

    Isaiah Miller King College Preparatory High School Chicago IL

    Jacob Miller Grayslake Central High School Grayslake IL

    Matthew Miller Deerfield High School Deerfield IL

    Joaquin Miranda Aurora East High School Aurora IL

    Sarah Moey Noble Street College Prep Chicago IL

    Cynthia Morales School of Social Justice Chicago IL

    Ronan Morrissey Oak Forest High School Oak Forest IL

    Batoul Mousa Ridgewood High School Norridge IL

    Wardha Mowla AQSA School Bridgeview IL

    Khaalid Muhammad Proviso West High School Hillside IL

    Cate Myers Rochelle High School Rochelle IL

    Tess Ngochi Riley High School South Bend IN

    Tricia Nicholson James B. Conant High School Hoffman Estates IL

    Angela Nuccio William Fremd High School Palatine IL

    Nnenna Okoye Plainfield Central High School Plainfield IL

    Jasmine Ollins Orr Academy High School Chicago IL

    Travis Owen Plymouth High School Plymouth IN

    Jenna Palka West Chicago Community High School West Chicago IL

    Katelynn Pankhurst Amboy High School Amboy IL

    Trevor Partin Central High School Champaign IL

    Veronica Perez Phoenix Military Academy Chicago IL

    Kim Phan Guilford High School Rockford IL

    Elizabeth Prouty Johnsburg High School Johnsburg IL

    Shannon Quinn Joliet Catholic Academy Joliet IL

    Margaret Reisel John Hersey High School Arlington Heights IL

    Anna Remus Maine West High School Des Plaines IL

    Ahnia Ricks Hillcrest High School Country Club Hills IL

    Mia Riese Hebron Jr-Sr High School Hebron IN

    Elizabeth Rieth Goshen High School Goshen IN

    Orlando Rojas St. Rita High School Chicago IL

    Aesha Rowe Al Raby Chicago IL

    Anthony Rucker Chicago International Charter School-Longwood Chicago IL

    Jennifer Rufino Nicholas Senn High School Chicago IL

    Mianna Ruiz Hobart High School Hobart IN

    Tateanna Rush Kelvyn Park High Chicago IL

    Perla Sahagun John Hancock College Preparatory High School Chicago IL

    Karina Salgado Woodstock High School Woodstock IL

    Connor Schepke Peoria Christian School Peoria IL

    Edward Schultz Evergreen Park High School Evergreen Park IL

    Jheel Shah Maine East High School Park Ridge IL

    Corey Shannon Morgan Park High Chicago IL

    Olivia Shinners Grant High School Fox Lake IL

    Emily Silber Niles West High School Skokie IL

    Sarah Smith Michigan City High School Michigan City IN

    Samantha Sowa Glenbard North High School Carol Stream IL

    Grant Spaulding Libertyville High School Libertyville IL

    Breana Staten Westminster Christian High School Elgin IL

    Edward Stockdale Corliss High Chicago IL

    Michael Stowe Brandywine High School Niles MI

    Kelly Swanson Dundee-Crown High School Carpentersville IL

    Samuel Tavolacci Coloma High School Coloma MI

    Matti Taylor Macarthur High School Decatur IL

    Alec Thrall Oswego East High School Oswego IL

    Abby Tober Glenwood High School Chatham IL

    Karla Toman Antioch Community High School Antioch IL

    Jocelyn Trausch Willowbrook High School Villa Park IL

    Jada Turner Peoria High School Peoria IL

    Amelia Unger Oak Lawn Community High School Oak Lawn IL

    Emma VanZale Jones College Prep High School Chicago IL

    Endrita Vinca Niles North High School Skokie IL

    Omoye' Walker South Shore Intl Col Prep HS Chicago IL

    Joshua Washington Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep Waukegan IL

    Diane Wei Kankakee High School Kankakee IL

    Amaryon Williams Robeson High School Chicago IL

    Denesha Williams Crane High School Chicago IL

    Stephanie Williams Tremont High School Tremont IL

    Tamryn Williams Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep Academy Chicago IL

    Melissa Wohrley Mendota Township High School Mendota IL

    D'Angelo Wordlaw Steinmetz Academic Centre HS Chicago IL

    Christi Wright Devry Advantage Academy Chicago IL

    Alexis Young Streamwood High School Streamwood IL

