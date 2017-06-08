Comcast announced that it has awarded $1,000 “Leaders and Achievers Scholarships” to 174 graduating high school seniors in its Greater Chicago Region (GCR), which includes Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Through the program, Comcast provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, are catalysts for positive change in their communities, are involved in their schools and serve as role models for their fellow students. The goal of the program is to demonstrate to students the importance of civic involvement and the value placed on it by the business community.

“Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are well rounded students who excel both in the classroom and in the community,” said John Crowley, Comcast GCR senior vice president. “Comcast is honored to recognize recipients’ achievements, and is proud to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

Recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 8, at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. This year, in total, the program will award more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students across the country to help them pursue higher education. For more information about the Leaders and Achievers program, click here.

With nearly 7,000 local employees, Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region (http://chicago.comcast.com) serves customers in central and northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan. “Like” Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region on Facebook by visiting Comcast. “Follow” Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region on Twitter at @ComcastIllinois.

2017 Comcast Greater Chicago Region Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Recipients (in alphabetical order by last name):

Richard Aguinaga Carl Sandburg High School Orland Park IL

Christopher Ahlers Newman Central Catholic High School Sterling IL

Yarit Alcantara Reavis High School Burbank IL

Evelyn Alvarez Eric Solorio Academy HS Chicago IL

Joel Alvarez Curie Metro High Chicago IL

Miya Bailey Emerson Visual & Performing Arts Academy Gary IN

Nicole Bajerek Riverside-Brookfield High School Riverside IL

Xaviera Banks Collins Academy High School Chicago IL

Christina Battersby Simpson Academy for Young Women Chicago IL

Donye'a Bell Harlan High School Chicago IL

Brandon Bellen La Porte High School La Porte IN

Travis Benhart Mt. Pulaski High School Mt. Pulaski IL

Aurice Blanton Chicago Tech Academy High School Chicago IL

Megan Brackett Galesburg High School Galesburg IL

Blake Bradley Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Bradley IL

Benjamon Brinkley Chrisman High School Chrisman IL

Brianna Brodeur Lake Zurich High School Lake Zurich IL

Jessica Browne Montini High School Lombard IL

Lauren Brunette Harlem High School Machesney Park IL

Samantha Cailey Morris High School Morris IL

Hugo Calderon John F. Kennedy High School Chicago IL

Marcela Calderon Schurz High Chicago IL

Gabriela Campuzano Bremen High School Midlothian IL

Carlos Cano George Westinghouse College Prep Chicago IL

Ceara Carrigan Rochester High School Rochester IL

Dylan Catalano Buchanan High School Buchanan MI

Ryan Chang Bridgman High School Bridgman MI

George Chavez Roald Amundsen High School Chicago IL

Ruth Chen Lake Central High School Saint John IN

Markos Christoforou Elk Grove High School Elk Grove Village IL

Jorge Cisneros Thomas Kelly High School Chicago IL

Leah Clark Highland High School Highland IN

Karis Cochrane Central High Elkhart Elkhart IN

Hayley Coker Macomb Senior High School Macomb IL

Leslie Coney Bloom Trail High School Chicago Heights IL

Kirsten Coulter Peotone High School Peotone IL

Maggie Cronk Penn Harris Madison High School Mishawaka IN

Emily Crouch Lowell High School Lowell IN

Bennett Curtis Benet Academy Lisle IL

Caroline Daily Sacred Heart Griffin High School Springfield IL

Amaya David Chicago Vocational Career Academy High School Chicago IL

Rohit De Whitney Young High School Chicago IL

Sarah Dennis Sandwich High School Sandwich IL

Madeline Derango St. Francis High School Wheaton IL

Timothy DeRolf Munster High School Munster IN

Alexandria Devlin Mother Mcauley Lib Arts H S Chicago IL

Cambria Dotson Bishop McNamara Catholic High School Kankakee IL

Ella Dotson Peoria Notre Dame High School Peoria IL

Emma Drezen Rolling Meadows High School Rolling Meadows IL

Savion Edwards Rich East High School Park Forest IL

Taylor Egan Oregon High School Oregon IL

Natalie Etheridge Oswego High School Oswego IL

Jordan Fermin Barrington High School Barrington IL

Kiara Ferrer Pritzker College Prep - Noble Street Charter High School Chicago IL

Kamryn Fields Lockport Township High School Lockport IL

Aaliyah Findley Harper High School Chicago IL

Kelly Fitzgerald Queen of Peace High School Burbank IL

Julia Friedman Lane Tech College Prep Chicago IL

Xavier Fynn De La Salle Institute Chicago IL

Vanessa Gallegos Leyden High School Franklin Park IL

Belen Galvez Farragut Career Academy Chicago IL

Nereida Garcia Second Chance High School Chicago IL

Eliazar Garcia Solis Gurdon S. Hubbard High School Chicago IL

Madison Gardner University Laboratory High School Urbana IL

Takyra Gilliam John Hope College Prep High Chicago IL

Jisel Gomez Mundelein High School Mundelein IL

Robert Gomez St. Laurence High School Burbank IL

Marveya Gorostieta World Language H.S. Chicago IL

Isis Graham Chicago HS for the Arts Chicago IL

Kenna Hansen Lyons Township High School LaGrange IL

Kiara Hartmann Larkin High School Elgin IL

Michelle Herrera Rickover Naval Acad. Chicago IL

Tyler Hicks Ogden International School of Chicago Chicago IL

Hailey Hill Huntley High School Huntley IL

Paige Hilliker Ashton-Franklin Center High School Ashton IL

Mitchell Hinton Knoxville High School Knoxville IL

Kenneth Hughes Kenwood Academy High Chicago IL

Robert Ike Hyde Park Academy High School Chicago IL

Lanell Jackson Wendell Phillips Academy Chicago IL

Barbara Jimenez Roberto Clemente Community Academy High School Chicago IL

Julian Johnson Team Englewood Comm Acad HS Chicago IL

Lamin Johnson Mather High Chicago IL

Karla Juarez Marian Central Catholic High School Woodstock IL

Noah Kiser Northridge High School Middlebury IN

Daniel Kolade Roger C. Sullivan High School Chicago IL

Stephanie Krnich Grayslake North High School Grayslake IL

Lorri Kucharski Wilmington High School Wilmington IL

Alexandra Kyle St. Charles North High School St. Charles IL

Austin Lawson Niles Sr. School Niles MI

Alexander Leja Harry D Jacobs High School Algonquin IL

Dajinae Leverston VOISE Academy High School Chicago IL

Nicholas Lewis Mt. Zion High School Mt. Zion IL

Nadia Lopez Marine Leadership Academy at Ames Chicago IL

Nyla Maere Normal West High School Normal IL

Michael Manning St. Bede Academy Peru IL

Ashley Martinez Plano High School Plano IL

Elvira Martinez George Washington High School Chicago IL

Keeley Maturo Tilden Career Community Academy High School Chicago IL

Ashlin McCormick Illinois Lutheran High School Crete IL

Oliver McNeil New Buffalo High School New Buffalo MI

Deonte McPherson Rich South High School Richton Park IL

Wendy Mendoza Lindblom High School Chicago IL

Mason Metzger Warsaw High School Warsaw IN

Isaiah Miller King College Preparatory High School Chicago IL

Jacob Miller Grayslake Central High School Grayslake IL

Matthew Miller Deerfield High School Deerfield IL

Joaquin Miranda Aurora East High School Aurora IL

Sarah Moey Noble Street College Prep Chicago IL

Cynthia Morales School of Social Justice Chicago IL

Ronan Morrissey Oak Forest High School Oak Forest IL

Batoul Mousa Ridgewood High School Norridge IL

Wardha Mowla AQSA School Bridgeview IL

Khaalid Muhammad Proviso West High School Hillside IL

Cate Myers Rochelle High School Rochelle IL

Tess Ngochi Riley High School South Bend IN

Tricia Nicholson James B. Conant High School Hoffman Estates IL

Angela Nuccio William Fremd High School Palatine IL

Nnenna Okoye Plainfield Central High School Plainfield IL

Jasmine Ollins Orr Academy High School Chicago IL

Travis Owen Plymouth High School Plymouth IN

Jenna Palka West Chicago Community High School West Chicago IL

Katelynn Pankhurst Amboy High School Amboy IL

Trevor Partin Central High School Champaign IL

Veronica Perez Phoenix Military Academy Chicago IL

Kim Phan Guilford High School Rockford IL

Elizabeth Prouty Johnsburg High School Johnsburg IL

Shannon Quinn Joliet Catholic Academy Joliet IL

Margaret Reisel John Hersey High School Arlington Heights IL

Anna Remus Maine West High School Des Plaines IL

Ahnia Ricks Hillcrest High School Country Club Hills IL

Mia Riese Hebron Jr-Sr High School Hebron IN

Elizabeth Rieth Goshen High School Goshen IN

Orlando Rojas St. Rita High School Chicago IL

Aesha Rowe Al Raby Chicago IL

Anthony Rucker Chicago International Charter School-Longwood Chicago IL

Jennifer Rufino Nicholas Senn High School Chicago IL

Mianna Ruiz Hobart High School Hobart IN

Tateanna Rush Kelvyn Park High Chicago IL

Perla Sahagun John Hancock College Preparatory High School Chicago IL

Karina Salgado Woodstock High School Woodstock IL

Connor Schepke Peoria Christian School Peoria IL

Edward Schultz Evergreen Park High School Evergreen Park IL

Jheel Shah Maine East High School Park Ridge IL

Corey Shannon Morgan Park High Chicago IL

Olivia Shinners Grant High School Fox Lake IL

Emily Silber Niles West High School Skokie IL

Sarah Smith Michigan City High School Michigan City IN

Samantha Sowa Glenbard North High School Carol Stream IL

Grant Spaulding Libertyville High School Libertyville IL

Breana Staten Westminster Christian High School Elgin IL

Edward Stockdale Corliss High Chicago IL

Michael Stowe Brandywine High School Niles MI

Kelly Swanson Dundee-Crown High School Carpentersville IL

Samuel Tavolacci Coloma High School Coloma MI

Matti Taylor Macarthur High School Decatur IL

Alec Thrall Oswego East High School Oswego IL

Abby Tober Glenwood High School Chatham IL

Karla Toman Antioch Community High School Antioch IL

Jocelyn Trausch Willowbrook High School Villa Park IL

Jada Turner Peoria High School Peoria IL

Amelia Unger Oak Lawn Community High School Oak Lawn IL

Emma VanZale Jones College Prep High School Chicago IL

Endrita Vinca Niles North High School Skokie IL

Omoye' Walker South Shore Intl Col Prep HS Chicago IL

Joshua Washington Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep Waukegan IL

Diane Wei Kankakee High School Kankakee IL

Amaryon Williams Robeson High School Chicago IL

Denesha Williams Crane High School Chicago IL

Stephanie Williams Tremont High School Tremont IL

Tamryn Williams Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep Academy Chicago IL

Melissa Wohrley Mendota Township High School Mendota IL

D'Angelo Wordlaw Steinmetz Academic Centre HS Chicago IL

Christi Wright Devry Advantage Academy Chicago IL

Alexis Young Streamwood High School Streamwood IL