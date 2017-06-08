Comcast announced that it has awarded $1,000 “Leaders and Achievers Scholarships” to 174 graduating high school seniors in its Greater Chicago Region (GCR), which includes Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Through the program, Comcast provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, are catalysts for positive change in their communities, are involved in their schools and serve as role models for their fellow students. The goal of the program is to demonstrate to students the importance of civic involvement and the value placed on it by the business community.
“Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are well rounded students who excel both in the classroom and in the community,” said John Crowley, Comcast GCR senior vice president. “Comcast is honored to recognize recipients’ achievements, and is proud to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”
Recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 8, at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. This year, in total, the program will award more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students across the country to help them pursue higher education. For more information about the Leaders and Achievers program, click here.
With nearly 7,000 local employees, Comcast's Greater Chicago Region (http://chicago.comcast.com) serves customers in central and northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.
2017 Comcast Greater Chicago Region Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Recipients (in alphabetical order by last name):
Richard Aguinaga Carl Sandburg High School Orland Park IL
Christopher Ahlers Newman Central Catholic High School Sterling IL
Yarit Alcantara Reavis High School Burbank IL
Evelyn Alvarez Eric Solorio Academy HS Chicago IL
Joel Alvarez Curie Metro High Chicago IL
Miya Bailey Emerson Visual & Performing Arts Academy Gary IN
Nicole Bajerek Riverside-Brookfield High School Riverside IL
Xaviera Banks Collins Academy High School Chicago IL
Christina Battersby Simpson Academy for Young Women Chicago IL
Donye'a Bell Harlan High School Chicago IL
Brandon Bellen La Porte High School La Porte IN
Travis Benhart Mt. Pulaski High School Mt. Pulaski IL
Aurice Blanton Chicago Tech Academy High School Chicago IL
Megan Brackett Galesburg High School Galesburg IL
Blake Bradley Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Bradley IL
Benjamon Brinkley Chrisman High School Chrisman IL
Brianna Brodeur Lake Zurich High School Lake Zurich IL
Jessica Browne Montini High School Lombard IL
Lauren Brunette Harlem High School Machesney Park IL
Samantha Cailey Morris High School Morris IL
Hugo Calderon John F. Kennedy High School Chicago IL
Marcela Calderon Schurz High Chicago IL
Gabriela Campuzano Bremen High School Midlothian IL
Carlos Cano George Westinghouse College Prep Chicago IL
Ceara Carrigan Rochester High School Rochester IL
Dylan Catalano Buchanan High School Buchanan MI
Ryan Chang Bridgman High School Bridgman MI
George Chavez Roald Amundsen High School Chicago IL
Ruth Chen Lake Central High School Saint John IN
Markos Christoforou Elk Grove High School Elk Grove Village IL
Jorge Cisneros Thomas Kelly High School Chicago IL
Leah Clark Highland High School Highland IN
Karis Cochrane Central High Elkhart Elkhart IN
Hayley Coker Macomb Senior High School Macomb IL
Leslie Coney Bloom Trail High School Chicago Heights IL
Kirsten Coulter Peotone High School Peotone IL
Maggie Cronk Penn Harris Madison High School Mishawaka IN
Emily Crouch Lowell High School Lowell IN
Bennett Curtis Benet Academy Lisle IL
Caroline Daily Sacred Heart Griffin High School Springfield IL
Amaya David Chicago Vocational Career Academy High School Chicago IL
Rohit De Whitney Young High School Chicago IL
Sarah Dennis Sandwich High School Sandwich IL
Madeline Derango St. Francis High School Wheaton IL
Timothy DeRolf Munster High School Munster IN
Alexandria Devlin Mother Mcauley Lib Arts H S Chicago IL
Cambria Dotson Bishop McNamara Catholic High School Kankakee IL
Ella Dotson Peoria Notre Dame High School Peoria IL
Emma Drezen Rolling Meadows High School Rolling Meadows IL
Savion Edwards Rich East High School Park Forest IL
Taylor Egan Oregon High School Oregon IL
Natalie Etheridge Oswego High School Oswego IL
Jordan Fermin Barrington High School Barrington IL
Kiara Ferrer Pritzker College Prep - Noble Street Charter High School Chicago IL
Kamryn Fields Lockport Township High School Lockport IL
Aaliyah Findley Harper High School Chicago IL
Kelly Fitzgerald Queen of Peace High School Burbank IL
Julia Friedman Lane Tech College Prep Chicago IL
Xavier Fynn De La Salle Institute Chicago IL
Vanessa Gallegos Leyden High School Franklin Park IL
Belen Galvez Farragut Career Academy Chicago IL
Nereida Garcia Second Chance High School Chicago IL
Eliazar Garcia Solis Gurdon S. Hubbard High School Chicago IL
Madison Gardner University Laboratory High School Urbana IL
Takyra Gilliam John Hope College Prep High Chicago IL
Jisel Gomez Mundelein High School Mundelein IL
Robert Gomez St. Laurence High School Burbank IL
Marveya Gorostieta World Language H.S. Chicago IL
Isis Graham Chicago HS for the Arts Chicago IL
Kenna Hansen Lyons Township High School LaGrange IL
Kiara Hartmann Larkin High School Elgin IL
Michelle Herrera Rickover Naval Acad. Chicago IL
Tyler Hicks Ogden International School of Chicago Chicago IL
Hailey Hill Huntley High School Huntley IL
Paige Hilliker Ashton-Franklin Center High School Ashton IL
Mitchell Hinton Knoxville High School Knoxville IL
Kenneth Hughes Kenwood Academy High Chicago IL
Robert Ike Hyde Park Academy High School Chicago IL
Lanell Jackson Wendell Phillips Academy Chicago IL
Barbara Jimenez Roberto Clemente Community Academy High School Chicago IL
Julian Johnson Team Englewood Comm Acad HS Chicago IL
Lamin Johnson Mather High Chicago IL
Karla Juarez Marian Central Catholic High School Woodstock IL
Noah Kiser Northridge High School Middlebury IN
Daniel Kolade Roger C. Sullivan High School Chicago IL
Stephanie Krnich Grayslake North High School Grayslake IL
Lorri Kucharski Wilmington High School Wilmington IL
Alexandra Kyle St. Charles North High School St. Charles IL
Austin Lawson Niles Sr. School Niles MI
Alexander Leja Harry D Jacobs High School Algonquin IL
Dajinae Leverston VOISE Academy High School Chicago IL
Nicholas Lewis Mt. Zion High School Mt. Zion IL
Nadia Lopez Marine Leadership Academy at Ames Chicago IL
Nyla Maere Normal West High School Normal IL
Michael Manning St. Bede Academy Peru IL
Ashley Martinez Plano High School Plano IL
Elvira Martinez George Washington High School Chicago IL
Keeley Maturo Tilden Career Community Academy High School Chicago IL
Ashlin McCormick Illinois Lutheran High School Crete IL
Oliver McNeil New Buffalo High School New Buffalo MI
Deonte McPherson Rich South High School Richton Park IL
Wendy Mendoza Lindblom High School Chicago IL
Mason Metzger Warsaw High School Warsaw IN
Isaiah Miller King College Preparatory High School Chicago IL
Jacob Miller Grayslake Central High School Grayslake IL
Matthew Miller Deerfield High School Deerfield IL
Joaquin Miranda Aurora East High School Aurora IL
Sarah Moey Noble Street College Prep Chicago IL
Cynthia Morales School of Social Justice Chicago IL
Ronan Morrissey Oak Forest High School Oak Forest IL
Batoul Mousa Ridgewood High School Norridge IL
Wardha Mowla AQSA School Bridgeview IL
Khaalid Muhammad Proviso West High School Hillside IL
Cate Myers Rochelle High School Rochelle IL
Tess Ngochi Riley High School South Bend IN
Tricia Nicholson James B. Conant High School Hoffman Estates IL
Angela Nuccio William Fremd High School Palatine IL
Nnenna Okoye Plainfield Central High School Plainfield IL
Jasmine Ollins Orr Academy High School Chicago IL
Travis Owen Plymouth High School Plymouth IN
Jenna Palka West Chicago Community High School West Chicago IL
Katelynn Pankhurst Amboy High School Amboy IL
Trevor Partin Central High School Champaign IL
Veronica Perez Phoenix Military Academy Chicago IL
Kim Phan Guilford High School Rockford IL
Elizabeth Prouty Johnsburg High School Johnsburg IL
Shannon Quinn Joliet Catholic Academy Joliet IL
Margaret Reisel John Hersey High School Arlington Heights IL
Anna Remus Maine West High School Des Plaines IL
Ahnia Ricks Hillcrest High School Country Club Hills IL
Mia Riese Hebron Jr-Sr High School Hebron IN
Elizabeth Rieth Goshen High School Goshen IN
Orlando Rojas St. Rita High School Chicago IL
Aesha Rowe Al Raby Chicago IL
Anthony Rucker Chicago International Charter School-Longwood Chicago IL
Jennifer Rufino Nicholas Senn High School Chicago IL
Mianna Ruiz Hobart High School Hobart IN
Tateanna Rush Kelvyn Park High Chicago IL
Perla Sahagun John Hancock College Preparatory High School Chicago IL
Karina Salgado Woodstock High School Woodstock IL
Connor Schepke Peoria Christian School Peoria IL
Edward Schultz Evergreen Park High School Evergreen Park IL
Jheel Shah Maine East High School Park Ridge IL
Corey Shannon Morgan Park High Chicago IL
Olivia Shinners Grant High School Fox Lake IL
Emily Silber Niles West High School Skokie IL
Sarah Smith Michigan City High School Michigan City IN
Samantha Sowa Glenbard North High School Carol Stream IL
Grant Spaulding Libertyville High School Libertyville IL
Breana Staten Westminster Christian High School Elgin IL
Edward Stockdale Corliss High Chicago IL
Michael Stowe Brandywine High School Niles MI
Kelly Swanson Dundee-Crown High School Carpentersville IL
Samuel Tavolacci Coloma High School Coloma MI
Matti Taylor Macarthur High School Decatur IL
Alec Thrall Oswego East High School Oswego IL
Abby Tober Glenwood High School Chatham IL
Karla Toman Antioch Community High School Antioch IL
Jocelyn Trausch Willowbrook High School Villa Park IL
Jada Turner Peoria High School Peoria IL
Amelia Unger Oak Lawn Community High School Oak Lawn IL
Emma VanZale Jones College Prep High School Chicago IL
Endrita Vinca Niles North High School Skokie IL
Omoye' Walker South Shore Intl Col Prep HS Chicago IL
Joshua Washington Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep Waukegan IL
Diane Wei Kankakee High School Kankakee IL
Amaryon Williams Robeson High School Chicago IL
Denesha Williams Crane High School Chicago IL
Stephanie Williams Tremont High School Tremont IL
Tamryn Williams Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep Academy Chicago IL
Melissa Wohrley Mendota Township High School Mendota IL
D'Angelo Wordlaw Steinmetz Academic Centre HS Chicago IL
Christi Wright Devry Advantage Academy Chicago IL
Alexis Young Streamwood High School Streamwood IL