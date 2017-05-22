Ten years after her "Top Chef" victory, Chicago's own Stephanie Izard is now an "Iron Chef."

Izard won the first season of "Iron Chef Gauntlet" Sunday night in yet another stunning victory.

Izard was the last remaining competitor on the new "Iron Chef," making her the only contestant to face a trio of pervious Iron Chefs to take the crown.

She competed in epic battles with Michel Symon, Bobby Flay and Masaharu Morimoto for the ultimate victory.

"If I'm going to go up against Iron Chefs, I need to beat them at their own game," she said during the episode.

Izard is the executive chef and partner of three highly-acclaimed Chicago restaurants –Girl & the Goat, Little Goat and Duck Duck Goat.

Named the James Beard “Best Chef: Great Lakes” in 2013 and 2011 and nominated for the James Beard “Best New Restaurant” via Girl & the Goat, Izard is known for her Chicago successes.

Izard wasn't the only Chicago chef to be featured on the show.

Also among the seven renowned culinary stars was Sarah Gruenberg, who did not make it to the finale.

Hosted by Alton Brown and dubbed Iron Chef Gauntlet, the new version of the hit show saw contestants face a Chairman's Challenge, determined by Brown, and a Secret Ingredient Showdown.