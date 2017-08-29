Chicago-Area Animal Shelters Help Pets in Flooded Houston

Chicago-area shelters and rescues like the Anti-Cruelty Society are making room for pets from Hurricane Harvey-ravaged Texas. Lauren Petty reports.

Within a week they’re expecting to take in animals displaced by the colossal storm--and they need your help.

It’s not just people trying to escape Harvey's high water: pet rescues are underway too.

“Right now people have lost a lot so if we can get people’s pets back into hands homes we want to do that,” says Chris Schindler of the Humane Society of the United States.

A public works garage is now an overflow animal shelter.

Some fleeing families were forced to leave their pets behind.

“In essence, what we’re doing is making space for them down there by taking their already sheltered animals out,” says David Dinger of the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Cages at the anti-cruelty society in Chicago will soon be filled with cats and dogs from Gulf Coast shelters, he says.

“We’re looking for foster families like we’ve never looked for them before," Dinger says. “All you’ve got to do is have a big heart and a little bit of extra energy.”

Pet supplies are also in need. PAWS Tinley Park put out the call and within hours bags of dog food, beds and blankets piled up.

Volunteers will drive all the supplies to Texas Wednesday morning and make another trip next week bringing back as many as 80 dogs and cats.

Both PAWS and the Anti-Cruelty Society say the best way you can help is by adopting or fostering animals.

If that’s not an option sending money is second best.