Taxi Engulfed in Flames at O'Hare: Authorities

A taxi cab burned near Terminal 3 of O'Hare International Airport leaving a plume of black smoke arching toward the blue sky Friday afternoon.
The fire was extinguished by 4:14 p.m., according to the Department of Aviation.
There was no impact to traffic at the terminal and there were no injuries, officials said.
An image posted to Twitter at 4:01 p.m. Friday showed a vehicle obscured by black smoke and orange flames.
It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago