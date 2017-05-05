Taxi Engulfed in Flames at O'Hare: Authorities

A taxi cab burned near Terminal 3 of O'Hare International Airport leaving a plume of black smoke arching toward the blue sky Friday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished by 4:14 p.m., according to the Department of Aviation.

There was no impact to traffic at the terminal and there were no injuries, officials said.

An image posted to Twitter at 4:01 p.m. Friday showed a vehicle obscured by black smoke and orange flames.

It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.