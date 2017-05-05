Taxi Engulfed in Flames at O'Hare: Authorities | NBC Chicago
Taxi Engulfed in Flames at O'Hare: Authorities

    A taxi cab burned near Terminal 3 of O'Hare International Airport leaving a plume of black smoke arching toward the blue sky Friday afternoon.

    The fire was extinguished by 4:14 p.m., according to the Department of Aviation. 

    There was no impact to traffic at the terminal and there were no injuries, officials said.

    An image posted to Twitter at 4:01 p.m. Friday showed a vehicle obscured by black smoke and orange flames.

    It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.

