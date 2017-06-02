File - Brad Paisley is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on May 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Country star Brad Paisley surprised a north suburban high school class Friday with a concert and speech at their graduation ceremony.

Barrington High School’s class of 2017 created a comical video themed around Paisley’s song “Last Time For Everything” asking the singer to come play at the school.

Paisley surprised the class of 2017 Friday night at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. He had announced a contest in May asking students to tell them what they would miss most after graduating high school.

"That video that you guys made is amazing. I'm jealous," he said in video shared on his Facebook page. "We had a VCR at my school -- you don't even know what that is. That was the extent of our video department."

Paisley played “Letter to Me,” “Today,” and of course “Last Time For Everything.”