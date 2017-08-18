Bomb, Arson Unit Responds to O'Hare Airport for Unauthorized Truck in Front of Terminal 3 - NBC Chicago
Bomb, Arson Unit Responds to O'Hare Airport for Unauthorized Truck in Front of Terminal 3

    Bomb and arson officers were at O'Hare Airport's Terminal 3 Friday morning after an unauthorized semi truck was in front of the upper level of the terminal, authorities confirmed. 

    Police said the officers were at the scene as a "precautionary measure" until the truck was removed. 

    It was not immediately clear why the truck was parked in front of the terminal, but no driver was inside when authorities arrived, police said. 

    Police dogs investigated the vehicle and it was eventually towed away. 

    Several lanes were closed at the upper level during the investigation, but the scene was cleared just before 7 a.m. 

    Check back for details on this developing story. 

    Published at 6:21 AM CDT on Aug 18, 2017 | Updated at 7:12 AM CDT on Aug 18, 2017

