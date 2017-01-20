Bloomingdale Police Officer Dies in Crash While Responding to Call

A Bloomingdale police officer died after crashing his vehicle while responding to a call Thursday night, officials said.

Around 9:45 p.m., the officer was in an unmarked SUV responding to a call about a possible retail theft with multiple offenders when he crashed into a pole near the intersection of Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue, police said.

Bloomingdale firefighters extricated the young male officer from the vehicle before he was rushed to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash, leading authorities to believe weather could have been a factor, police said, but the cause of the accident remains under investigation.