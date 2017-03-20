Bears Re-Sign Chris Prosinski to 1-Year Contract | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Grizzly Detail | The Chicago Bears NFL Football Blog
Awful good coverage of the Chicago Bears

Bears Re-Sign Chris Prosinski to 1-Year Contract

Prosinski has played in 29 games for the Bears, mainly in a special teams role

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears have decided to keep one of their best special teams players for next season, as they’ve re-signed defensive back Chris Prosinski to a one-year contract.

    Prosinski, who played in all 16 games with the Bears last season, recorded 13 tackles and one pass defended for the team. He also was third on the team with seven special teams tackles on the campaign even as the Bears struggled to make plays in that area.

    Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Prosinski has spent the last two seasons with the Bears, playing in 29 games and starting six for the team in a variety of roles. He’s filled in at safety as injuries ravaged the secondary, and he’s made a huge impact on special teams as well.

    With Prosinski’s signing, the Bears’ roster now stands at 74 players, and they can carry up to 90 players when the preseason gets underway with mini-camps later this spring.

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices