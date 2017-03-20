The Chicago Bears have decided to keep one of their best special teams players for next season, as they’ve re-signed defensive back Chris Prosinski to a one-year contract.

Prosinski, who played in all 16 games with the Bears last season, recorded 13 tackles and one pass defended for the team. He also was third on the team with seven special teams tackles on the campaign even as the Bears struggled to make plays in that area.

Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Prosinski has spent the last two seasons with the Bears, playing in 29 games and starting six for the team in a variety of roles. He’s filled in at safety as injuries ravaged the secondary, and he’s made a huge impact on special teams as well.

With Prosinski’s signing, the Bears’ roster now stands at 74 players, and they can carry up to 90 players when the preseason gets underway with mini-camps later this spring.