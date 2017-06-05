Police are attempting to identify two suspects wanted for allegedly placing “skimmers and pinhole cameras” on two ATMS at two different banks in Aurora on Sunday.

Aurora police posted photos of the people they identified as suspects on the department’s Facebook page saying they “appear” to be the same people who placed similar devices on ATMs in Yorkville and Batavia the same day.

Police said the skimming equipment was found at bank locations in Aurora in the 1300 block of North Farnsworth and 1300 block of North Orchard.



“The skimmer grabs data from the magnetic stripes of credit and debit cards every time they are swiped giving a criminal plenty of information he or she can use to clone card numbers or break into bank accounts and steal money,” the department says.

The devices were discovered before anyone’s personal information was compromised, according to the department.

Anyone who can help the department identify the suspects or who may have information is asked to call Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

“If your information does get stolen, remember to report it to your bank and debit/credit card company,” the department says. “Keep close watch over your accounts also, because time is of the essence if you are victimized.”