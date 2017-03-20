While the offseason has been one of upheaval and change for the Chicago White Sox, it appears that the team is dead serious about keeping one of their prized young players in the fold for a long time to come.

According to multiple reports on Monday evening, the White Sox are currently working on a long-term extension with infielder Tim Anderson. The 23-year old just finished his first season with the White Sox, slugging nine home runs and driving in 30 RBI, and it appears that the team is prepared to lock him up through at least some of his arbitration years and beyond.

The contract discussions were first reported by Scott Merkin of MLB.com, and later FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman confirmed that the two sides were talking about a long-term deal.

If Anderson does indeed agree to a deal, buying out years of arbitration in exchange for long-term security, he’ll become just the latest player in a string of them that have opted to take early cash from the White Sox. Pitchers Chris Sale and Jose Quintana both signed long-term deals early in their careers, as did outfielder Adam Eaton before he was ultimately traded to the Washington Nationals over the offseason.

As for Anderson, it’s highly unlikely that he’s heading for a similar fate to that of Eaton and Sale. At 23 years of age, Anderson is going to be looked to as a cornerstone piece up the middle of the field, teaming up with Yoan Moncada to form a middle infield corps that could very well put up video game-style numbers for the White Sox when they’re ready to compete after the rebuild they are currently putting together.