Three Chicago men were charged with armed robbery after they accidentally ran inside a suburban police department while trying to avoid being captured, authorities said.

Eddie K. Hill, 24, Cordell C. Prince, 21, and Aries A. Rickenbacker, 22, were each charged Saturday with armed robbery and numerous other charges, including armed violence, defacing a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful restraint, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said.

Lake Bluff police said the three men robbed a Verizon store, located at 235 S. Waukegan Road in Lake Bluff's Carriage Way shopping center, at gunpoint around 4 p.m. Friday.

Squad cars chased a speeding vehicle along southbound Route 41, exiting on Old Deerfield Road in Highland Park before the vehicle crashed at Richfield Avenue.

The crash happened adjacent to a parking lot at the Highland Park Police Station.

Highland Park Deputy Chief Timothy Wilinski told the Chicago Tribune the men tried to flee the scene of the crash, but one was taken into custody in the parking lot of the police station. Two others allegedly continued into the lobby of the building, where they then hid behind a vending machine. Eventually, they too were taken into custody.

Wilinski reportedly said he did not believe the men knew they were entering a police station.