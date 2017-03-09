A Wicker Park restaurant is giving away free ramen to customers that can slurp up its noodles the loudest.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya will choose three winners to receive a free bowl of ramen each week in March.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the louder a person slurps up their food, the better the food is.

"The louder you slurp your Ramen noodle, the more respect you show to the chef," says the post.

The restaurant's "Ramen Slurping Contest" began March 3 — which also marked the restaurant's one-year anniversary — and will run until March 31.

To enter, customers should record a five-second video of themselves slurping up Kizuki's ramen and post it on the restaurant's Facebook page using the hashtag #Kizukislurp4life.