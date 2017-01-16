7 Taken to Hospitals After CTA Bus, SUV Crash in Chicago

Multiple people were injured in a bus accident on Chicago’s Southwest Side Monday morning.

Fire officials said the accident, which involved a Chicago Transit Authority bus and an SUV, happened around 10 a.m. near 79th Street and Kedzie Avenue.

Seven people were transported from the scene to area hospitals.

Two people were taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, one person was transported to Little Company of Mary in fair-to-serious condition and four people were taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital. Four people refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

Further details surrounding what happened in the crash weren’t immediately known.