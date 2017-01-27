4 Charged in Facebook Live Attack to Appear in Court

The four suspects charged in a brutal attack streamed live on Facebook will be in court Friday.

Sisters Tanishia and Brittany Covington, Jordan Hill and Tesfaye Cooper face hate crime charges, as well as kidnapping and battery after Cook County prosecutors identified them as four black suspects seen in a racially charged attack on a white teenager that was broadcast live on social media.

Prosecutors say the group kidnapped and tortured a suburban 18-year old who has mental disabilities in the video, now seen by millions.

A Cook County judge ruled because of safety and security concerns, cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom and sketch artists will not draw the defendants in their jail garb.

Lawyers for the defendants didn't want them shown because they say it could contaminate the jury pool.